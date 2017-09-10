Bookmark This: Over 400 Links Google Doesn’t Want You To Visit
The war on truth has reached a fever pitch as Google has made it their mission to annihilate the independent media. The ‘New Media’ lead by the likes of Infowars, Breitbart, Natural News and many other great independent sites will have an uphill battle when it comes to getting their content in front of readers. Google has announced they will be doubling down on their ‘Orwellian’ practice of making stories disappear from their monopolistic search engine. Outlined in their Gestapo like 160-page handbook, Google describes exactly how they plan to suppress any information they deem unfit for readers. Highlighted at the bottom of page 108 Google states:
● Pages that directly contradict well established
scientific or medical consensus for queries seeking scientific or
medical information, unless the query indicates the user is seeking an alternative viewpoint.
● Pages that directly contradict well-established
historical facts (e.g., unsubstantiated conspiracy theories), unless
the query clearly indicates the user is seeking an alternative viewpoint.
These two guidelines provided by Google should set off alarm bells to anyone who has a thirst for knowledge or anyone that has the audacity to examine both sides of a topic. Imagine only being able to see and hear the corporate narrative on such important issues like vaccines, 9/11, holistic health, the Kennedy assassination, climate change, banking alternatives, and many other important matters. And that is only scratching the surface.
This information from Google’s handbook was first uncovered by Melissa Dykes at Truth Stream Media who made a great video that eloquently breaks down the importance of this complex issue. I highly recommend everyone watch it and more importantly support their work.
As bad as this news sounds there is a bright side. We have solutions people; we just have to break the habit of being slaves to the Google regime. First, we can stop using Google altogether and start using some great alternatives out there like Good Gopher, DuckDuckGo, Yandex, Searx.me and Qwant.com The second and most important thing we can do is go old school and start bookmarking sites again (something I have been doing for years). This will cut out the middle man (Google) and enable you to see all the great information from thousands of independent journalists that Google is trying to suppress.
Below you will find a comprehensive list of great sites broken down by category that do an excellent job in their respective field. I urge everyone to bookmark this page and make it their go to when searching for news on politics, health and prepping.
By no means is this list complete, there are thousands of great independent sites out there that I have inadvertently missed. If your favorite site is missing send me an email at tdishaw@protonmail.com and I will happily add it to the list if it’s worthy.
