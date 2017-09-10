Bookmark This: Over 400 Links Google Doesn’t Want You To Visit

The war on truth has reached a fever pitch as Google has made it their mission to annihilate the independent media. The ‘New Media’ lead by the likes of Infowars, Breitbart, Natural News and many other great independent sites will have an uphill battle when it comes to getting their content in front of readers. Google has announced they will be doubling down on their ‘Orwellian’ practice of making stories disappear from their monopolistic search engine. Outlined in their Gestapo like 160-page handbook, Google describes exactly how they plan to suppress any information they deem unfit for readers. Highlighted at the bottom of page 108 Google states:

● Pages that directly contradict well established

scientific or medical consensus for queries seeking scientific or

medical information, unless the query indicates the user is seeking an alternative viewpoint.

● Pages that directly contradict well-established

historical facts (e.g., unsubstantiated conspiracy theories), unless

the query clearly indicates the user is seeking an alternative viewpoint.

These two guidelines provided by Google should set off alarm bells to anyone who has a thirst for knowledge or anyone that has the audacity to examine both sides of a topic. Imagine only being able to see and hear the corporate narrative on such important issues like vaccines, 9/11, holistic health, the Kennedy assassination, climate change, banking alternatives, and many other important matters. And that is only scratching the surface.

This information from Google’s handbook was first uncovered by Melissa Dykes at Truth Stream Media who made a great video that eloquently breaks down the importance of this complex issue. I highly recommend everyone watch it and more importantly support their work.

As bad as this news sounds there is a bright side. We have solutions people; we just have to break the habit of being slaves to the Google regime. First, we can stop using Google altogether and start using some great alternatives out there like Good Gopher, DuckDuckGo, Yandex, Searx.me and Qwant.com The second and most important thing we can do is go old school and start bookmarking sites again (something I have been doing for years). This will cut out the middle man (Google) and enable you to see all the great information from thousands of independent journalists that Google is trying to suppress.

Below you will find a comprehensive list of great sites broken down by category that do an excellent job in their respective field. I urge everyone to bookmark this page and make it their go to when searching for news on politics, health and prepping.

By no means is this list complete, there are thousands of great independent sites out there that I have inadvertently missed. If your favorite site is missing send me an email at tdishaw@protonmail.com and I will happily add it to the list if it’s worthy.

NEWS & POLITICS

Drudgereport.com

Breitbart.com

Infowars.com

SteveQuayle.com

Whatreallyhappened.com

Rense.com

Blacklistednews.com

Thefreethoughtsproject.com

Thedailysheeple.com

Public Intelligence Blog

Robert David Steele

Judicialwatch.org

Projectveritas.com

Henrymakow.com

Sott.net

Caravantomidnight.com

Joemiller.us

Newsbusters.org

Democracynow.org

Globalresearch.ca

Antiwar.com

Reason.com

Prisonplanet.com

Copblock.org

Opposingviews.com

Topsecretwriters.com

Allgov.com

The Freedom Articles

Veteranstoday.com

Whowhatwhy.org

Truthstreammedia.com

Thenewamerican.com

Freedomproject.com

Corbettereport.com

Sgtreport.com

Newsbud.com

Dailycaller.com

Mintpressnews.com

Informationliberation.com

Fromthetrenchesworldreport.com

Trueactivist.com

Shtfplan.com

Collective-evolution.com

Counterpunch.org

Truth-out.org

Hangthebankers.com

Govtslaves.info

Theantimedia.com

Theintercept.com

Activistpost.com

Intellihub.com

Theeconomiccollapseblog.com

Coasttocoastam.com

Cnsnews.com

Wsws.org

Newstarget.com

Twitchy.com

Thenationalsentinel.com

USAwatchdog.com

PJmedia.com

Lifesitenews.com

Allnewspipeline.com

Thecommonsenseshow.com

Wakingtimes.com

WND.com

Theamericanmirror.com

Moonbattery.com

Thegatewaypundit.com

Bizpacreview.com

Christianpost.com

Vdare.com

Lifenews.com

Z3news.com

Constitution.com

Washingtonexaminer.com

Conservativedailypost.com

Anotherdayintheempire.com

Townhall.com

Paulcraigroberts.org

Dailysignal.com

Rollcall.com

USnews.com

McClatchy.com

Thecollegefix.com

Washingtontimes.com

Freebeacon.com

Godfatherpolitics.com

Refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com

Informationclearinghouse.info

Americanthinker.com

NTKnetwork.com

Independentjournalreview.com

Hellofla.com

Campusreform.org

Truepundit.com

Moonofalabama.org

ACLJ.org

Thenewspaper.com

Fellowshipoftheminds.com

AIM.com

Dennismichaellynch.com

Lewrockwell.com

Freedomoutpost.com

Westernjournalism.com

Conservativekings.com

Trunews.com

Disobedientmedia.com

Ronpaulinstitute.org

Thefederalist.com

EAGnews.org

Ground Zero

Gotnews.com

Davidicke.com

Skywatchtv.com

Weeklystandard.com

Photographyisnotacrime.com

Jonrappoport.wordpress.com

Freedomsphoenix.com

Libertybeacon.com

Lastresistance.com

Washingtonsblog.com

USdefensewatch.com

Redflagnews.com

Raygano.com

Newswithviews.com

Clashdaily.com

Marylanddriversalliance.com

Tenthamendmentcenter.com

Therightscoop.com

Whitehousedossier.com

Patdollard.com

Thomasdishaw.com

Full-Spectrum-Dominance.com

Massprivatei.blogspot.com

Devvy.com

Citypaper.com

Nationofchange.org

Axios.com

Skidie.com

Libertyheadlines.com

Caitlin Johnstone

HSLDA.org

Milo.yiannopoulos.net

Thesmokinggun.com

Truthrevolt.org

Newswars.com

Shane Kastler

Artofmanliness.com

Trump.news

Minds.com

Courthousenews.com

Barnhardt.biz

Wearechange.org

12160.info

Theblaze.com

Conservativetribune.com

Hagmannreport.com

Cryptome.org

Wikileaks.org

Publicintelligence.net

Easton Spectator

Republicbroadcasting.org

Consortiumnews.com

Larouchepac.com

Larouchepub.com

Jim Stone

Redstatewatcher.com

Poisonpapers.org

Evolvepolitics.com

Independentsentinel.com

Wanttoknow.info

Clarionproject.org

Tarpley.net

Speroforum.com

Stonecoldtruth.com

Worldaffairsbrief.com

Realclearpolitics.com

Dilbert

Rightwinggranny.com

Realzionistnews.com

Blog.faithandfreedom.us

Barenakedislam.com

Oathkeepers.org

Chuckbaldwinlive.com

Gunsandbutter.org

Noagendashow.com

Cuttingthroughthematrix.com

Theduran.com

In5d.com

Unsealed.org

Thecrowhouse.com

Freemantv.com

ECONOMY

Zerohedge.com

Sovereignman.com

Thedailybell.com

Libertyblitzkrieg.com

Dailyreckoning.com

Coindesk.com

Thecrux.com

Dailyjobcuts.com

Alt-Market.com

ETFdailynews.com

Kingworldnews.com

Mishtalk.com

Retaildive.com

Visualcapitalist.com

Brotherjohnf.com

Personalliberty.com

321gold.com

Dollartoday.com

Investmentwatchblog.com

TFmetalsreport.com

Silverdoctors.com

Goldsilver.com

Economicpolicyjournal.com

Wallstreetonparade.com

Maxkeiser.com

Acting-man.com

Wolfstreet.com

Shiffgold.com

Capitalpress.com

Agweek.com

Thepacker.com

Seekingalpha.com

X22report.com

Moneyish.com

Wealthydebates.com

Chainstoreage.com

Armstrongeconomics.com

247wallstreet.com

Mybudget360.com

Misses.org

Goldismoney2.com

Ibankcoin.com

Solari.com

SCIENCE & TECH

Sciencedaily.com

Geoengineeringwatch.org

Enenews.com

Climatedepot.com

Arstechnica.com

Eff.org

Techcrunch.com

Torrentfreak.com

Phys.org

Newscientist.com

Livescience.com

Universetoday.com

Redorbit.com

Dailygalaxy.com

Ancientcode.com

Disclose.tv

Betanews.com

Eurekaalert.org

Seeker.com

MNN.com

Themindunleashed.com

Techdirt.com

Hackernews.com

Watchers.news

Suspicious0bservers.org

HEALTH

Naturalnews.com

Nutritionfacts.org

Vactruth.com

Fooddive.com

Healthnutnews.com

Naturalsociety.com

Draxe.com

Preventdisease.com

Organicconsumers.org

GMwatch.org

Naturalblaze.com

Althealthworks.com

Healthimpactnews.com

Theheartysoul.com

Vaccines.news

Naturalhealth365.com

Mercola.com

Healthydebates.com

Organicauthority.com

Foodsafetynews.com

Ecowatch.com

EWG.org

Mindbodygreen.com

Dr Group

Alliance For Natural Health

Juicing For Health

Beautytalk.com

Foodbabe.com

Drmalcolmkendrick.org

Extremehealthradio.com

Greenmedinfo.com

Thetruthaboutcancer.com

INTERNATIONAL

RT.com

Sputniknews.com

Aljazeera.co

Descrier.com

Rinf.com

Theepochtimes.com

Redice.tv

Southfront.org

Fort-russ.com

Tass.com

Pravdareport.com

Therussophile.org

Rbth.com

Russiafeed.com

Thetruthseeker.co.uk

Upi.com

Panampost.com

DW.com

PressTV.com

Longwarjournal.com

Nationalinterest.com

NKHworld.or.jp

UNZ.com

Journal-neo.org

Danielpipes.org

Middleeastmonitor.com

Venezuelanalysis.com

21stcenturywire.com

Strategic-culture.org

Russia-insider.com

Canary.co

Novaramedia.com

Telesurtv.net

SURVIVAL & PREPPING

Offthegridnews.com

Survivalblog.com

Theorganicprepper.ca

Lowtechmagazine.com

Naturallivingideas.com

Offgridsurvival.com

Modernsurvivalblog.com

Urbansurvivalsite.com

Readynutrition.com

Americanpreppersnetwork.com

Askaprepper.com

Backdoorsurvival.com

Doomandbloom.net

Morethanjustsurviving.com

Commanderzero.com

Rethinksurvival.com

Securityandselfreliance.com

Prepperwebsite.com

Bioprepper.com

Prep-blog.com

Shtfpreparedness.com

Survivalpedia.com

Thesurvivalistblog.net

Survivaldan101.com

Daretoprepare.com

Urbansurvival.com

GUNS

NRAILA.ORG

Guns.com

Thefirearmblog.com

Gunshowtrader.com

Gunssavelives.com

Ammoland.com

Northeasternshooters.com

Bearingarms.com

Gunsamerica.com

Thetruthaboutguns.com

AR15.COM

FORUMS

Unexplainedmysteries.com

Godlikeproductions.com

City-Data.com

Yaplakal.com

Freerepublic.com

Lunaticoutpost.com

Fark.com

4chan.org

Abovetopsecret.com

Freebird.is

Voat.co

LINK AGGREGATORS

Censored.news

Newsblok.net

Alternativenews.com

Fetch.news

Thelibertymill.com

Hacker News

Wearethenewmedia.com

Standeyo.com

Beforeitsnews.com

Rumormillnews.com

Conspiracyculture.com

YOUTUBE CHANNELS

Health Ranger

Dr. John Bergman

Dr. Axe

Dr. Mercola

Dr. Eric Berg

Dr. Group

Dr. Greger

RT

Infowars

Project Veritas

Truthstream Media

Press For Truth

Mark Dice

Tim Pool

We Are Change

Chris Simpson

Paul Joseph Watson

The Still Report

Next News Network

David Icke

Frankie MacDonald

Lauren Southern

Mike Cernovich

Jason Goodman

Stefan Molyneux

Corbett Report

Steve Quayle

Gerald Celente

Morris

Rebel Media

Laughing at Liberals

George Webb

AMTV

Gregory Mannarino

Dollar Vigilante

Steve Pieczenik

DAHBOO77

X22 Report

Grant Cardone

Jason A

Ron Paul Liberty Report

The Real News

Adam Kokesh

Hagmann Report

Ron Gibson

Paul Begley

SGT Report

Greg Hunter

Realist News

Clif High

A Call For An Uprising

Face Like The Sun

Nicholson 1968

Richie From Boston

Lifting The Veil

Dutchsinse

Secureteam

Suspicious0bservers